Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 54,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.57.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

