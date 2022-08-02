WebDollar Market Capitalization Tops $1.69 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a market cap of $1.69 million and $40,503.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WebDollar

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,537,001,371 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io.

WebDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

