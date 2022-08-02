WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.36-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.36-4.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.60.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.65. The stock had a trading volume of 50,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,421. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.34. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after acquiring an additional 410,082 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,266,000 after acquiring an additional 141,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

