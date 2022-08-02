Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.33.

WB opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. Weibo’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 10,637.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,657,000 after buying an additional 2,186,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after buying an additional 2,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3,170.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 995,066 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

