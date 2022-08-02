Wells Fargo & Company Trims Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price to $100.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WWD. Cowen reduced their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

WWD opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.31.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Woodward by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after purchasing an additional 153,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,212,000 after purchasing an additional 85,343 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

