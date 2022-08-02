WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.89. 11,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.59. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $144.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

