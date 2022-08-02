Western Midstream Partners (WES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WES. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,844,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,850,000 after purchasing an additional 437,711 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 233.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 426,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 298,439 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.