William W. Harrod Buys 343 Shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) CEO William W. Harrod purchased 343 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,636.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at $373,422.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.03. 928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

FCAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Capital in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.28% of First Capital worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

