Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,358,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087,263. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.19. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

