Woodcoin (LOG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.74 Million

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00008127 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,240.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.47 or 0.07041545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00022244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00149738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00255875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00690502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.41 or 0.00591263 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005753 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

