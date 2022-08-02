Workhorse Group (WKHS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Workhorse Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Workhorse Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WKHS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 73,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.19. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 115.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

