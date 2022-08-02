Wownero 1-Day Volume Tops $3,951.00 (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $3,951.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00629984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,946.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wownero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

