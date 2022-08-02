Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $861.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $235,033.74 and approximately $861.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $122.35 or 0.00532443 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00628578 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016733 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034559 BTC.
Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile
Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com.
Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties
