X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,175.00

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $5,175.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001087 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

