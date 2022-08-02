Xencor (XNCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Xencor to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ XNCR traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. 2,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,082. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xencor by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after buying an additional 488,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth $6,267,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xencor by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after buying an additional 185,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xencor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,727,000 after buying an additional 81,482 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 71,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

