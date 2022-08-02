XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $24.47

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.47, but opened at $23.55. XPeng shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 84,616 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 3.12.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

