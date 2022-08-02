xRhodium Trading Up 6.2% This Week (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $331,000.62 and approximately $1,254.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003094 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000753 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000232 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

Buying and Selling xRhodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.