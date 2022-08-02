Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Shares Down 0.2%

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.
Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Will Economics Push AUD to the Top of the Currency World?
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.