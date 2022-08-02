Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 49.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Xylem by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $934,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 260.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

