Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.15

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.10. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 11,722 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -5.18.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.99 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 16,031.4% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 40,451,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after buying an additional 40,200,949 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,922,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 159,337 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth about $4,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 131.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 21,336.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 3,403,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

