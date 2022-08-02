Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.15

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.10. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 11,722 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -5.18.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.99 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
