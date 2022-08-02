Yelp (YELP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yelp Trading Up 1.7 %

YELP stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. Yelp has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,605 shares of company stock worth $1,021,250. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 115.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,370 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Yelp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

