YFDAI.FINANCE Hits One Day Volume of $118,510.00 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be bought for $33.39 or 0.00146239 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market cap of $133,098.77 and $118,510.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00633244 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016373 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00034282 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.
Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE
