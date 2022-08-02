Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39,952.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $39,952.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

