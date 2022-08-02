yieldwatch (WATCH) Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

yieldwatch (WATCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $811,445.97 and approximately $147.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00630226 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001769 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,225,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch.

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

