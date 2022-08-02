YoloCash Reaches One Day Volume of $33,142.00 (YLC)

YoloCash (YLC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, YoloCash has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One YoloCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. YoloCash has a total market cap of $8,196.79 and approximately $33,142.00 worth of YoloCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00621023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016767 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.
YoloCash Coin Profile
YoloCash’s total supply is 48,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 29,499,388 coins. YoloCash’s official website is www.yolocash.co. YoloCash’s official Twitter account is @YoloWorldorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
YoloCash Coin Trading
