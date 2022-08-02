Zcash Reaches One Day Volume of $61.51 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Zcash has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $913.67 million and approximately $61.51 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $61.11 or 0.00265683 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00121960 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00076369 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002376 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003569 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.
Zcash Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,950,294 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
