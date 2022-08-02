Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stake Reduced by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,379,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 385,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 214,034 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 301.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 105,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 79,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3,395.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Z has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.60. 31,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

