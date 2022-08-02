ZIMBOCASH Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $26.04 million and $5,474.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00627186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034677 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash.

