ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $26.14 million and approximately $5,302.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.
About ZIMBOCASH
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
