Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Board of Directors Authorizes Stock Buyback Plan

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ZION. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZION traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.93. 1,231,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,917. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

