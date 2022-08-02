ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.78-$0.80 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,029,501.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,431,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,905,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,317 shares of company stock worth $10,858,149. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

