ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,441,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.84.

In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at $29,543,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,858,149 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $237,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $284,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

