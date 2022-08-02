ZUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $567.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00627644 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001766 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

Buying and Selling ZUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

