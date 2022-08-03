0xBitcoin Trading 32.7% Higher This Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $121,624.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

