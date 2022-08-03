1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Up 3.3%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.30. 1,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 896,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLWS. StockNews.com raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $666.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

