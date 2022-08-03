10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Position Decreased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,177 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,355,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,552,000 after acquiring an additional 477,387 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,391,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,979,000 after acquiring an additional 730,472 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,516,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,618,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 184,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $239,081,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $191.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.66.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair lowered 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

