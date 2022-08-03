119,925 Shares in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 119,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 349,374 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 116,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.39.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

