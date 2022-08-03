12,900 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Stock Up 2.1 %

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

American Express stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.77. 42,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,442. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.59. The company has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

