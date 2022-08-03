1,696 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,696 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

