1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $5,792.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000358 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000809 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00063788 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

