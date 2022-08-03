1MillionNFTs Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $29,381.63 and $45,161.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00617576 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017520 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035803 BTC.
1MillionNFTs Profile
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
