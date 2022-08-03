200,725 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,000. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up 0.9% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,041,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,354. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
