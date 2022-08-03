2,080 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

MDT stock opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

