20,918 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 7,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $227.04 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.84.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

