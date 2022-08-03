39,500 Shares in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Meritor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Meritor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 1.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Meritor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Meritor stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

