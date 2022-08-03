3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Short Interest Down 27.0% in July

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,500 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 4,971,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,300.5 days.
3SBio Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TRSBF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. 3SBio has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.
About 3SBio
