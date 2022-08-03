408 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Tesla comprises about 0.2% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $859.50.

TSLA opened at $901.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $941.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $731.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $843.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

