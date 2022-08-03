46,500 Shares in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.63.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

