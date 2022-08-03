5,795 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.37.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

