5,795 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.37.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
