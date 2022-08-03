60,263 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 442,597 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35.

